What about the weather in Qatar?

The temperature in Qatar will see a gradual rise during the coming days with the maximum temperature expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius.

Qatar Meteorology Department on its social media said that during the coming days the weather will slowly rise due to a shift in wind direction to southerly.

The temperature will rise above the average in the coming days reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

However, the temperature is expected to drop again next Sunday, February 9 as northwesterly fresh to strong wind will return.

The department also said that the average maximum temperature in Doha during February is expected to be 23.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 14.4 degrees Celsius.