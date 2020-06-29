beaches-bike-retirement-water
What beaches will open on July 1?

Katara is planning to open some beaches for visitors from July 1.

Katars beaches No: 3, 4 and 5 will be ready for visitors from July 1.

The timings and other precautionary measures are not yet announced.

 

