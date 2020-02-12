What did the Emir say about Coronavirus?

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held via telephone a conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China, H E Xi Jinping to express his condolences and sympathy to His Excellency and the friendly Chinese people on the victims of the coronavirus outbreak, wishing the infected people a speedy recovery.

During the call, H H the Amir also voiced confidence in China’s ability to control this epidemic, stressing the State of Qatar’s support and willingness to help in this regard.

For his part, H E the Chinese President extended thanks to H H the Amir for the support, and solidarity of the State of Qatar with China and its assistance in transporting the epidemic control materials via Qatar Airways.

The telephone call also touched on the strategic relations between the two countries, where the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the level they have reached in recent years, and confirmed their determination to develop them in all fields, especially with regard to the Silk Road initiative.