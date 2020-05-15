What happened to the manpower agency after violations?

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs cancelled the activity of Al Qaswa’a manpower agency and withdrew its license due to violation of contracts with employers.

The Ministry banned dealing with the aforementioned office to avoid consequential damages because of violation.

This comes within the role of the Ministry in settling disputes arising between recruitment agencies and employers, in accordance with the Labor Law and the decisions implementing it, and its competence to issue, renew and cancel licenses of recruitment agencies in accordance with the provisions of the law.