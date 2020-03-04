What nationalities cant enter temporarily?

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority warned the public that a document being circulated on social media that says the entry of travelers from certain nationalities to Qatar is restricted is fake.

“It is prohibited to accept all passengers arriving from Egypt, Oman, and Kuwait through intermediate points, including bearers of valid residence in the state of Qatar. Turkish and Iranian nationals are exempted from the above-mentioned decision.” says the fake document that is addressed to all Airline and Travel Agents Managers.

This document actually is an altered version of an earlier notification by QCAA that informs of a temporary entrance restriction to Qatar on all those who are coming from Egypt through intermediate points.

All official information is available also at the Ministry of Public Health and Qatar’s Government Communications Office.