What to the who did risky acts on a roundabout in Qatar?

The General Administration of Traffic announced the seizure of the car, which appeared in a recently circulating video while its driver doing risky acts on one of the rotors.

The Traffic Department said through its official account on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning: “Concerning the video circulating during the recent period related to the driver’s acts in the roundabout, the vehicle has been seized and seized until further notice and the vehicle commander is transferred to the Public Prosecution and obligated to compensate for the damages that cause In the street. “