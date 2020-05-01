What to the who did risky acts on a roundabout in Qatar?

Qatar arrests 3 persons of different nationalities
The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Investigation Department managed, in coordination with the Preventive Security Department and the competent authorities of the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Wednesday 29/4/2020, to arrest three accused persons of different nationalities who were seized in possession of expired foodstuffs in Al-Wakra region.
The ministry said in a series of tweets on its website via Twitter that by intensifying follow-up and investigation operations, information was verified and stores were located, and accordingly the necessary permissions were issued in coordination with the competent authorities represented in the Ministry
Videos: Qatar begins manufacturing ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic
Qatar has started manufacturing artificial respiratory machines in order to cover the requirements of the health sector domestically and to export internationally, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the Barzan Holding Company, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, and was briefed on the production lines for manufacturing the Savr-Q ventilators.
Sheikh Tamim also met a number of Qatari engineers at the company's research and development centre who are working to produce devices that conform to the standards of the US Food and Drug