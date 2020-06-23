What will close in Qatar on July 1, 2020?

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department has announced that it will close all winter vegetable markets on July 1, 2020 for this season.

The announcement was made on twitter account of the Ministry yesterday.

The winter vegetable markets, located in Al Sheehaniya, Al Mazrouha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor-Al Zakhira and Al Shamal emerged as one of the largest marketplace for local vegetables directly from farms to the customers.

The markets provide options to the consumers and help reduce the price of agricultural products in local market.