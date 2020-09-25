What will happen in Qatar on Nov. 16?

The 7th Qatar International Boat Show is scheduled to take place from November 16 to 20 at The Pearl-Qatar’s Porto Arabia, Al Mannai Plus Events CEO Hamad Issa al-Mannai announced.

In a press statement, he thanked all participating companies within Qatar and abroad, sponsors, and strategic partners on their continuous support to make Doha a hub in the region for luxury yachts and other luxury products.

The Qatar event will connect the world’s most privileged yacht and boat manufacturers, service providers, local dealers, suppliers, and potential buyers in exclusive B2B meetings and unique platform to showcase the latest products and services in the marine industry along with other luxury products.

A good number of leading institutions will be supporting and co-operating the sole mega luxury event in Qatar.

There will be an increase in the exhibition area compared to the 2019 edition.

The Qatar International Boat Show this year provides a single shopping window to luxury lifestyle enthusiasts of the region. It also preserves the centuries-old relationship of natives with the sea, in addition to its role in positioning Qatar as a regional hub for luxury, highly skilled craftsmanship, and most modern boats and marine-related accessories.