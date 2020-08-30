What will on Sept 1. 2020 in Qatar?
Starting Sept 1 resuming public transit (buses and metro) services at 30% capacity according to previous working hours for public transit while abiding by MoPH instructions
Testing all workers of public transit system and stations for COVID-19
Providing supervisors to ensure all precautionary measures are being followed
Encouraging customers to pre-book ride tickets online
Allowing entry only for those with “green” status on EHTERAZ App and those who wear facemasks
Banning smoking at entrances of public transit and following instructions on guidance posters
Banning eating and drinking inside stations and on public transit system
Surfaces are continuously sterilized
Social distancing posters, footmarks and signs are place on walls, floors and seats
Hand sanitizer stations are installed