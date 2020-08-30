What will on Sept 1. 2020 in Qatar?

Starting Sept 1 resuming public transit (buses and metro) services at 30% capacity according to previous working hours for public transit while abiding by MoPH instructions

Testing all workers of public transit system and stations for COVID-19

Providing supervisors to ensure all precautionary measures are being followed

Encouraging customers to pre-book ride tickets online

Allowing entry only for those with “green” status on EHTERAZ App and those who wear facemasks

Banning smoking at entrances of public transit and following instructions on guidance posters

Banning eating and drinking inside stations and on public transit system

Surfaces are continuously sterilized

Social distancing posters, footmarks and signs are place on walls, floors and seats

Hand sanitizer stations are installed