What will open during the second part of the fourth phase?

OpitnWhat will open during the second part of the fourth phase?

The second part of the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions will start, Tuesday, September 15, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said in a statement.

From the beginning of part two of phase four, the relevant authorities will continue to assess the situation and consider re-imposing or lifting some restrictions based on developments and health indicators.

The restrictions lifted as of 1 September will remain in place, and the second portion of phase four will include the following:

– Increasing the capacity of cinemas and theaters to 30%, provided that all precautionary measures are followed and allowing only those who are 18 years and above to enter.

– Reducing the capacity of gyms, health clubs and public swimming pools to 30%, while following all precautionary measures that have been previously announced by the relevant authorities.