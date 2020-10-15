What will open in Qatar on October 29?

Ministry of Municipality and Environment will open the winter vegetable markets for this season from October 29.

The fresh vegetables from local farms will be available for sale at all five local produce yards from every weekend 7am to 4pm from October 29, Thursday.

The winter vegetable markets, located in Al Sheehaniya, Al Mazrouha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor-Al Zakhira and Al Shamal will offer farm fresh local agricultural products directly to customers without middlemen at competitive prices.

The market will be open from Thursday to Saturday between 7am and 4pm.