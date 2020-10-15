What will open in Qatar on October 29?

Rain in Qatar?
The chances of scattered rain in the country will continue until today and the conditions may become thundery in some places at times, the Qatar Met department has said.
These conditions may be accompanied by strong winds that will lead to dust and low visibility, as well as occasional hail, the weather office said in a tweet yesterday.
Rain and thunder were reported from Doha and other parts of the country in the early hours yesterday.
Today’s detailed forecast says thunderstorms are expected in the country along with sudden strong winds in some places.
Relatively hot conditions are expected during the day
Qatar Airways to introduce a range of unique dishes
Qatar Airways has introduced its first range of fully vegan dishes to its à la carte menu for Business Class passengers on all flights, designed to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based food while elevating passengers’ culinary experience when they travel with the award-winning airline.
The newly crafted vegan dishes use only the freshest locally and internationally sourced ingredients and are available to all Business Class passengers flying from the airline’s Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, and selected flights into Doha.
=iDesigned with sustainability and taste at its heart, Qatar Airways’ range of