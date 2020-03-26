What will Qatar do to cure Corona?

Qatar: Win money while you are at home
The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has launched through its social media channels writing competitions on people’s experience working and studying at home amid global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Open to Qataris and residents, the writing competitions in the English language are part of the cultural activities and competitions recently announced by Katara as it goes online amid the temporary halting of its activities as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.
The two writing competitions provide people a venue to channel the writer in them as well as the chance to win cash prizes.
Till when money exchange will be closed?
Qatar on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of all in-person money exchange and transfer service offices in the country effective Thursday. This decision is part of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Government Communications Office said.
Throughout the closure period, money can be transferred through online exchange services, mobile applications and Ooredoo Money. All services allow users to transfer money abroad instantly either online or through their phone.
Full guidance on how to access and use these alternative services will be made available in multiple languages across multiple sites and channels