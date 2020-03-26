What will Qatar do to cure Corona?

Qatar will be one of the first countries to get any medicine that proves effective in treating the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), HE the Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater has said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, she assured everyone that Qatar will spare no effort in providing any treatment that proves its medical and health efficacy, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.