WhatsApp announces a new update that improves the app

The world’s most popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has released a new update to its “business” application, which makes it easier for companies to transact. And the website “Times News Now” said that the new update for WhatsApp was released on the beta version for the Android operating system.

The update of “WhatsApp Business” will allow the presentation of “information cards” that provide basic information for companies, which any user can view easily before contacting the company.

And WhatsApp put the new icon for the info card, next to the main tab “Camera” at the top of the app.

The new update will help relevant business accounts to easily share their information about themselves to all WhatsApp users.