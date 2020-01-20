WhatsApp: Good news for 300 million people

The American newspaper, ” Wall Street Journal,” revealed that “Facebook” dissolved the team that was studying how to deliver

advertising messages to “WhatsApp” users, and canceled the idea, even for a temporary period.

A spokesman for “Facebook” said that the ads might be “the idea of the future”, but without specifying a time frame for their application in “WhatsApp”.

On the other hand, Facebook said it might consider other ways of making profits through WhatsApp, such as making it a channel for communication between companies and their customers in return for money, similar to the Chinese application of “WeChat”.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging app, and some 300 million people use it to send text messages or make voice or video calls.