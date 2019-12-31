WhatsApp introduces a new messaging feature

The recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS devices contains a new feature that enables users to delete messages automatically after a specified period of time.

According to the AIT NEWS website, which specializes in technical news, WABetaInfo drew a post to the new feature, and is available in beta version 2.19.368 beta.

The new service enables users to choose the time after which to delete certain messages, and it also helps them to provide storage space that chats and the accompanying pictures and videos usually consume.