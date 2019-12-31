WhatsApp introduces a new messaging feature

50000 free flight tickets will be distributed
50000 free flight tickets will be distributed
Japan Airlines revealed on Thursday that it will launch a campaign to provide free domestic flights back and forth for nearly 50 thousand foreigners visiting Japan next summer.
This initiative is betting to encourage people visiting Japan, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to travel to the country's rural areas to experience local attractions.
This program includes the external members of the Japan Airlines mileage program who will be residing in Japan between July and September of next year.
Japan Airlines is expected to start accepting applications in late February, with free tickets awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.
Man imprisoned for life after robbing 9$
A US court sentenced an Alabama citizen to life imprisonment for stealing a $ 9 wallet.
According to the Idaho Reporter, Willie Simons was born in Enterprise, Alabama, to a poor family. When he was in school, he started taking drugs and became addicted to it.
He was sentenced 3 times before 1979 for stealing property and buying stolen items. In 1982 Simmons, aged 25, stole a wallet of $ 9. Since there are 3 rulings issued against him, he was tried under the (3-law) law in force in the state of Alabama, which provides for