WhatsApp is now providing a new feature

Press reports revealed that WhatsApp is currently providing a completely new feature, which will allow for a “different look” for every conversation.

The report, published on the “Times News Now” website, stated that the new feature is the ability to assign a “WhatsApp” user a different background for each individual conversation.

This feature can be found in the beta version of “WhatsApp” via the “Android” and “iOS” operating systems.

WhatsApp currently allows the use of a single “background” for all chats, but this feature will enable it to differentiate between each type of chat according to its color and background.

Indeed, WhatsApp has launched another separate application on “Google Play” under the name “WhatsApp wallpapers”, which will enable you to change chat backgrounds.