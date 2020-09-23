WhatsApp is preparing for a change, which carries good news!

Qatar public transport busses will be electric
Qatar has announced that 25 percent of public transport busses will be electric by 2022.
Public buses, public-schools' buses, and Doha Metro feeder buses will be gradually transformed into electric buses, in order to achieve the required percentage to reduce the rate of carbon emissions caused by traditional buses by 2030, in addition to achieving concerted efforts to preserve environmental sustainability.
This comes in the implementation of the electric vehicles strategy prepared by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in cooperation with the concerned authorities, which is part of the Ministry's strategy to provide an integrated
Qatar caught 27 kg of illegal products
The General Authority of Customs continues, to confirm its ability and keenness to protect the security of the country and its people from prohibited substances and narcotic drugs, as the authority was able to thwart the smuggling of forbidden tobacco.
The authority said in a tweet on its Twitter account that air freight customs thwarted the smuggling of a quantity of prohibited tobacco material. The contraband was hidden in a secret way inside a shipment of various foodstuffs.
The authority added that the total weight of the prohibited substance reached 27 kg.
