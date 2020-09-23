WhatsApp is preparing for a change, which carries good news!

WhatsApp began providing multi-device support for beta testers on Android and iPhone, allowing users to log into the app on several smart devices.

Support testing for multiple devices will begin in the near future.

This will allow “WhatsApp” users to use the application on several smartphones, at the same time. It also paves the way for the Facebook-owned chat application to support new device categories, including Android tablets and iPads.