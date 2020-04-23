WhatsApp launches a feature that helps you during the quarantine

WhatsApp has announced an increase in the maximum number of group calls allowed, to include the participation of eight people at the same time.

And users of the application from now on can make group calls to eight people, whether video or audio calls, after it was limited to only four. According to Sputnik.

The upcoming update will make the app, which is used by more than two billion users around the world, a strong competitor for Zoom, FaceTime and House Party applications.

The number of video calls made using Microsoft’s “TIMS” program increased by one thousand percent in March, as employees worked online due to the pandemic of the emerging Corona virus.