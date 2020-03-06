WhatsApp launches the most requested feature worldwide

The “dark mode” feature on “WhatsApp” will be available to all users of “Android” and “iPhone” phones with the latest version of the application in the coming days.

The most popular messaging app in the world revealed that the “dark mode” feature is the most requested by users around the world.

Designed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments.

The feature should also prevent you from accidentally lighting a dark room if you are trying to reach your phone.

WhatsApp admits that it took the time needed to develop the “dark mode”, with many other applications already having this option, but the app developers wanted to make it available correctly, as they focused on two specific areas: “readability” and “information hierarchy”, by choosing the darker colors that still help users pick the most important information on the screen.

If you do not wish to use the new feature on WhatsApp, do not be alarmed because you have the option to turn the feature on or off.

In Dark Mode, WhatsApp has a black background with white text on top. The regular display version is the opposite of a white background that shines a lot of light.

The feature is expected to improve user experience and reduce battery consumption.

How to experience Dark Mode on WhatsApp:

Android 10 and iOS 13 users can use the Dark Mode by activating it in the system settings.

Meanwhile, users of “Android 9” and earlier versions can switch to “WhatsApp” settings => Chats => Theme => select “Dark”.