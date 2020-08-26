For WhatsApp users: If you receive this link, do not open it!

The application “WhatsApp” is one of the most popular and used messaging applications in the world, so some people may use this application to defraud others.

On this subject, the technical expert and vice president of the Russian “Roskachistvo” organization, Ilya Luivsky, said: “Most of the WhatsApp fraud is done by sending malicious links to users asking them to click on it to download a file or access a specific site.”

The expert added, “As a general rule, fraudsters use the names of large companies in the messages they send to their victims, such as Google, Apple, Facebook and others, or lure users into fake profits and contests .. Among the most famous malicious messages that have spread over the past year, for example, are those that promoted gaining 1000 GB of Free Internet On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of WhatsApp .. Fraudsters are working to reproduce pictures and designs for other WhatsApp accounts for use in fraud operations, so you must be careful. ”

Lewisky also noted that “messages sent to users on WhatsApp asking them, for example, to provide information related to their birthdays, private passwords, or information about their bank accounts are a trap of fraudsters, as there are no official bodies asking the user for such data through messaging applications.” .