WhatsApp will stop working on these mobiles during Feb 2020

A report published by the British newspaper “The Independent” revealed that the application “WhatsApp” will stop working on millions of smartphones, operating systems “Android” and iOS.

The famous instant messaging application will not work with phones running older versions of Android and iOS, starting in February, due to an important update on “WhatsApp” at the end of this month.

Besides a wide range of Android and iOS phones, Windows devices have already lost the feature of running the app.

For “iPhone” phones, “WhatsApp” will stop working on any device that supports version 8 of iOS, but a number of phones are able to update to version 9 of the operating system to enjoy application services, namely iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5C, and iPhone 5, and 4 ss.

With regard to iPhone 4 and earlier versions, it will not be able to update, and you will lose WhatsApp support.

For phones running the Android operating system, the WhatsApp pause will include devices running an earlier version of 4.0.3, which was launched in 2011, and is known as the “ice cream sandwich”.