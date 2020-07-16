When the government and private schools will open?

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced that government and private schools will open for the academic year 2020-21 on first of September.

Schools staff will return to work by August 19 and students will start classes on first of September, 2020.

“The Ministry confirms that it is working closely with schools administrations to put in place the necessary plans and procedures to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“All schools are required to fully comply with the precautionary measures to maintain safe environments for all parties involved in the educational process,” ministry said in a statement on its website