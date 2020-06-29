When will Lusail Marina reopen?

What beaches will open on July 1?
What beaches will open on July 1?
Katara is planning to open some beaches for visitors from July 1.
Katars beaches No: 3, 4 and 5 will be ready for visitors from July 1.
The timings and other precautionary measures are not yet announced.
Traveling from Qatar to this COUNTRY? Read the requirements
Traveling from Qatar to this COUNTRY? Read the requirements
The Embassy of Qatar to the Lebanese Republic issued a declaration regarding the measures taken to reopen the Rafic Hariri International Airport, according to the decision of the Lebanese Council of Ministers regarding the reopening of the airport as of July 1, 2020, whereby it was decided to take the following measures:
Passengers arriving in Lebanon from the State of Qatar must undergo PCR examinations:
• The first: On arrival at the Rafic Hariri International Airport, the cost of the examination is the responsibility of the airline, and the result of the examination is