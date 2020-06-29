When will Lusail Marina reopen?

Lusail Marina promenade will be reopened to the public on July 1.

“Qatari Diar is pleased to announce the reopening of the Lusail Marina promenade with its facilities Crescent Park and Lusail Food Arena to the publish starting 1st July 2020,” Qatar Diar tweeted today.

The visitors must adhere to the precautionary measures and social distancing guidelines, it added.