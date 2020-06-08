When will residents from abroad be allowed back to Qatar?

Mrs. Salam Al-Shawa, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications, and Information of Qatar Airways announced that residents of Qatar and those abroad are allowed to return to the country as of August 1.

Al-Shawa said – in a tweet on her official account on the Twitter site – “Qatar Airways will soon announce special offers that include travel fares and hotel accommodation for 5, 4 and 3-star hotels for quarantine purposes.

His Excellency Mrs. Lulwa Bint Rashid Al Khater, spokesman for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, had announced earlier, during a press conference of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management – a plan to gradually lift some restrictions consisting of 4 stages starting on June 15.

The first and second stages of the plan to gradually tighten the restrictions imposed by the Corona epidemic include allowing flights out of Doha to be absolutely necessary, and her happiness stressed that “everyone who returns to Doha will be subjected to a hotel stone at his own expense in a hotel designated for a period of two weeks.”

She added: In the third phase of the plan, flights coming from countries with low risk will be allowed to priority travelers such as residency holders, while in the fourth stage the flights will be expanded in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.