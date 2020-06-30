When will the restaurants open?

Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced that restaurants in some tourist areas will be allowed to resume their operations following certain precautionary measures as part of the second stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions on restaurants located in tourist areas.

This decision goes into effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Restaurants are allowed to resume their operations in the following tourist areas:

Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakrah, The Pearl-Qatar, Katara Cultural Village, restaurants and kiosks in sports clubs, Qatar Museums, Al Hazm and Msheireb.

The restaurants in tourist areas must adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures.

Restaurants, cafeterias and cafes (coffee shops) in malls, shopping centres, and other non-designated tourist areas, are allowed to deliver to home addresses or hand over orders to customers outside their activity site.

Ministry warned that any violation of the decision will subject perpetrators to legal accountability and procedures.