Where to Spend New Year 2020 in Qatar?

2019 is wrapping up and a new decade is on the horizon. New year’s resolutions, new dreams, new hopes and new experiences will be born. A celebration of this new year is in order and we’re going to tell you just how you can bring in the new year, the new decade: 2020.

Scroll down and check out all the great ways you can welcome the new year 2020!

Restaurant Packages

Coral

Revel in the celebrations with an indulgent buffet and tunes from the restaurant’s resident DJ as we all countdown to another fantastic year.

Price: QR 595 per person including special beverages; QR 425 per person including soft beverages; QR 250 per child (6 to 12 years old)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm – 2 am

La Mar Doha by Gastón Acurio

Welcome 2020 at Doha’s most stunning beachfront restaurant, La Mar. Savour a delightful family-style set menu featuring La Mar’s famous cebiches, tiraditos, causas, and more. Enjoy live entertainment from the resident DJ.

Price: QR 585 per adult (including special beverages). QR 245 per child 6 -12 years old (including soft beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Manko Doha

This New Year’s Eve, welcome 2020 with Parisian flair at Manko Doha as it celebrates it with the tunes of Parisian DJs and catch Manko Doha unveil secret acts.

*Call Manko Doha for special table packages.*

Price: QR 200 per entry (including one special beverage)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 8 pm to 2 am

Mykonos

Immerse in joyous festive tunes from our Bouzouki Duo while enjoying a sumptuous set menu. Get the best of 2020 with a traditional plate smashing ceremony at midnight

Price: QR 450 per person (including one welcome beverage); QR 225 per child (6 to 12 years old)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm – 1 am

Belgian Café

Ring in 2020 in the world’s largest Belgian Café as we bring you a special performance by the resident DJ.

Price: A la carte

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm – 2 am

Paloma

As we bid farewell to 2019, Paloma’s bringing you a big “Decade Party” to welcome 2020 at Paloma. Let Chef Salvador delight your taste buds with a 4-course menu, not forgetting a live performance by the resident band.

Price:QR 325 for a 4-course menu with a festive special beverage

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm – 2 am

Lava

Dress to impress and head to Lava’s thrilling countdown party.

*Call Lava for special table packages.*

Price: A la carte

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 8 pm – 2 am

Details:

Location: 223 Lusail Street, Al Dafna, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 4484 4919

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://doha.intercontinental.com/

Prime: A Night of Elegance

New Year’s Eve at Prime comes with an elegant set menu featuring Prat-Ar-Coum oysters – France’s most popular type of oysters, homemade foie gras, and signature Prime tenderloin as well as desserts curated by Chef David to complement your meal. There’s no better way to bid 2019 farewell.

*Reservations required.*

Price: QR 450 per person for set menu; QR 650 per guest with special beverages

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Enjoy access to our New Year’s Eve countdown at La Vista 55 for QR 100 inclusive of one beverage.

Al Jalsa Garden Lounge: A Syrian New Year’s Eve

Welcome 2020 under the stars in our urban oasis in the heart of the city, and indulge in your favourite mezze. Choose from a selection of Middle Eastern specialities curated by Chef Feras, mocktails, and desserts for the perfect Arabesque experience.

Price: QR 250 per person (including selected beverages); À la carte menu available

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 8 pm to 2 am

The Square: New Year’s Eve at The Square

Bring your friends and loved ones to The Square on New Year’s Eve for a sumptuous international buffet as you end the year. Travel the world with the interactive international stations and dine on classics and more. Specialties include beef tartare station, fresh seafood and oysters, Peking duck, salmon coulibiac, and a wide selection of desserts by Chef David.

Price: QR 295 per guest (including soft beverages); QR 495 per guest (including special beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 8 pm to 11:30 pm

La Vista 55: Countdown at La Vista 55

Countdown to midnight, Latino style! What better way to end the year than sky high on the 55th floor with breathtaking views of West Bay? Dance the year away with beats from our live Cuban band and superstar resident DJ Katalina as you celebrate with authentic tapas and beverages. You won’t find another New Year’s Eve party like this!

*Dress Code: Dress to impress | 21+ only Original Qatar ID / Passport required.*

Price: Entrance Fee QR 100 +QR 250 per lady; QR 500 per man (including special beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 8 pm to 2 am

La Vista 55: The Party Continues

2019 is over, but we’re not done partying yet! Celebrate the start of 2020 with us on the 55th and 56th floor as we party Latino-style! Enjoy beverages, music from the popular live Cuban band and Resident DJ, and delicious Latino tapas from the menu.

QAR 100 for ladies / QAR 200 for men inclusive of selected beverages from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM

*Dress Code: Dress to impress | 21+ only Original Qatar ID / Passport required; reservations required.*

Price: QR 100 for ladies / QR 200 for men (including selected beverages)

Date:1 January 2020

Timings: 8 pm to 12 am (midnight)

Details:

Location: Intercontinental Doha The City, West Bay, PO Box 22178, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 7021 8803 (call or Whatsapp to make a reservation)

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/gb/en/doha/dohwb/hoteldetail

Shanghai Club: Celebrate the New Year at Shanghai Club

There’s something that feels so right about eating exquisite Cantonese food on New Year’s Eve. Shanghai Club has excelled in producing a four-course meal to mark this year’s celebrations. Begin with a Colorful Collection of Classic Har Gou Dumplings. Refresh your palate with a Double-Boiled Ginseng Tea Mushroom and Chicken Soup. Choose from Wok-fried Sha Cha Soft-shell Crab, Sichuan Spicy Shrimps with Wanton Dry Noodles or Aromatic Crispy Duck with a Light Chili Vinaigrette for your mains. Then complete your celebratory dinner with a Wolfberry Honey Jelly.

Price: QR 380 per person (including soft beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm

Shanghai Club: Countdown to 2020!

Ring in the New Year at Doha’s ultimate countdown party. Flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows on the 43rd floor of JW Marriott, you are guaranteed a spectacular view of the city’s firework display as it light ups the skyline before you. Part of the New Year party is Shanghai Club’s free-flow service of premium drinks, including mocktails, cocktails and sparkling flutes. Our resident DJ will be spinning dance floor anthems throughout night and into the year ahead!

Price: QR 300 per person

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 10 pm to 1 am

Fuego: Start the New Year with a Fabulous Feast

Celebrate new beginnings with friends and family at Fuego. Executive chef Oscar Engmann has prepared an exquisite five-course menu for New Year’s Eve. It begins with Scallops and Caviar and just gets better. There’s a Roasted Root Vegetable and Smoked Chorizo Soup and Braised Spanish Octopus with Charred Inca Corn, Tomato and Coriander – all before your main course arrives. For it, choose between a Roasted Chilean Seabass with Lobster Sauce and an Argentinian Black Angus Tenderloin with Foie Gras and Truffle sauce. Finish with a 72% Dark Chocolate and Tonka Bean Hazelnut Sponge with Fresh Gooseberries and Raspberries coated in Sugar Dust.

Price: QR 350 per person (including soft beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm

Santorini: A Toast to the New Year

Ring in the end of a decade with a fabulously decadent New Year’s Eve feast. Santorini’s sumptuous five-course celebratory menu includes Lobster Ravioli with Black Caviar, Baked Asparagus and Edamame. Choose between a Sautéed Black Cod with Poached Potatoes under a White Wine and Fish Broth and a Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin with Jerusalem Artichoke Mille-Feuille, Pommery Mash Potato, Mushroom Ragout and Wild Berry Sauce for your main course. Your curated meal will open with a Mushroom Cappucino, Lemon Foam and Truffle Shavings Bouche. It will draw to a close with a 72% Dark Chocolate and Tonka Bean Hazelnut Sponge with Fresh Gooseberries and Raspberries coated in Sugar Dust.

Price: QR 290 per person (including soft beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm

Sridan: Welcome 2020 in Style at Sridan

Bring an end to one year and begin the next with a feast you’ll never forget. Sridan’s New Year offering includes a magnificent mix of indulgent cuisine, decadent desserts and a premier collection of sparkling drinks to toast the year 2020. Our buffet includes a rich selection of seafood favorites such as Mud Crabs, Langoustine, Jumbo Prawns, Razor Clams, Poached Scallops and three kinds of Freshly Harvested Oysters. We’ll have 48-hour slow-braised Wagyu beef with Wild Mushroom and Pink Peppercorn Sauce. There’ll also be Confit Duck Leg, Salmon Koulibiak, Chicken Saltimbocca and Grilled Australian Rose Veal Fillet among other enticing dishes. Around the corner, Sridan presents a colorful selection of desserts that you’re sure to love.

Price: QR 280 per person (including soft beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 6 pm to 10:30 pm

Date: 1 January 2020

Timings: 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Details:

Location: Conference Center Street, West Bay, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 4429 5295

Website: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dohjb-jw-marriott-marquis-city-center-doha/



Experience the magic of the season with culinary delights and activities for an unforgettable celebration of nostalgic tradition and festive glamour made for you and your family.

Mosaic: New Year’s Eve

Welcome the New Year with your loved ones and celebrate the countdown at our lively nine open kitchens serving exotic flavours from destinations inspired by the Silk Route. Menu highlights include an eclectic selection of seafood, foie gras terrine with rhubarb chutney and pain d’épices, herb stuffed rib eye beef roast, lobster bisque, cheese counter, truffle risotto and delightful desserts.

Price: Adults: QR 580 per person (including juices, water and soft beverages); QR 780 (including all beverages); Children: QR 377 (ages 6 – 12); Complimentary for children below the age of six

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 6 pm to 12 am (midnight)

Mosaic: New Year 2020

Price: Adults: QR 480 per person (including juices, water and soft beverages); QR 680 (including all beverages); Children: QR 312 (ages 6 – 12); Complimentary for children below the age of six

Date: 1 January 2020

Timings: 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Details:

Location: Barahat Msheireb Street, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 4008 8888

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/doha/msheireb/luxury-hotel

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

The best is yet to come. Make your new year’s resolution with Mondrian Doha at CUT Doha, enjoy a live Jazz band, with a pianist and DJ.

Special set menu for QAR 495 – 5 course menu with a choice of main.

Price: QR 495 special set menu (5 course menu with a choice of main) including soft drinks and water

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings:

Morimoto: Experience New Year’s Eve in Japanese style

The theme for this New Year’s Eve at Morimoto is Kimono and Geisha, and you get to experience a DJ and live entertainment with a lovely set menu

Price: QR 550 special set menu (including soft beverages and water)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings:

Hudson Tavern: Jail House Rock

The theme for this New Year’s Eve at Hudson Tavern is Jail House Rock. You’ll also get to enjoy a live band with a DJ and special dining package.

Price: QR 399 per person (food and special beverages); QR 199 for age 12-20

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings:

Details:

Location: West Bay Lagoon, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 4045 5999

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.mondrian-doha.com

Season’s Restaurant: New Year’s Eve Dinner

All is calm, all is bright! Especially if you spend your New Year with Mövenpick Hotel Doha right? Relish their international New Years’ Eve special buffet dinner at Seasons Restaurant on 31st December 2019.

A special ‘kids pajama party’ with sleeping bags and entertainment will be available for your little ones so they can make the most of the celebration while the adults can dance the night away with our special tunes for the evening at the restaurant and DJ playing all the classic and latest hits in international music.

*Prior booking is advised.*

Price: Adults: QR 215 per person (including food buffet and soft beverages); premium beverage packages available at the venue upon request); Kids (7 – 12 years): 50% discount; (6 years and below – dine for free

Deal: Buy 1 get 1 free (Available on Entertainer GCC, My Book Qatar, QIC Advantage Club and Urban Point)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 6:30 pm – 1 pm

Season’s Restaurant: New Year’s Day Lunch

The only thing you need to celebrate the start of 2020 – A delicious lunch buffet spread at Seasons Restaurant.

PS: We’ve got an amazing menu at your favourite neighbourhood joint to make the first day of the New Year the best one ever for you and your loved ones!

*Prior booking is advised.*

Price: Adults: QR 100 per person (including food buffet and soft beverages); premium beverage packages available at the venue upon request); Kids (7 – 12 years): 50% discount; (6 years and below dine for free

Deal: Buy 1 get 1 free (Available on Entertainer GCC, My Book Qatar, QIC Advantage Club and Urban Point)

Date: 1 January 2020

Timings: 12 pm – 3:30 pm

Details:

Location: Corniche Street, Doha – Qatar

Tel (for enquiries and reservations): +974 4429 1111

Whatsapp (for enquiries and reservations): +974 6692 6688

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.movenpick.com

Iconic, stylish and sophisticated, Radisson Blu Hotel Doha has all the ingredients to make your festive celebration extra special. Whether you’re hosting a big sparkling gala event , or a more intimate dinner – they have the perfect festive package to meet your needs. Their team has the skills and expertise to bring your vision to life so why not plan a festive party together, that all your guests will look forward to.

New Year’s Eve at NYE Qube

QUBE is Qatar’s Ultimate Entertainment Venue and for New Year’s Eve it is THE place to be! Our sensational guest DJ will be kicking 2020 off with a bang so join us for a party like no other!

*Over 21’s only. Original Qatar Resident Permit or Passport (with valid visa) required for QUBE Membership. Membership is required.*

Price: Ladies – Free entry until 9 pm. QR 75 (inclusive of one beverage) after 9 pm; Gents – QR 150 (inclusive of one beverage) from 7 pm; VIP – Ladies/Gents QR 180 (inclusive of one beverage) from 7 pm

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 7 pm – 2 am

New Year’s Brunch at Hyde Park

Start 2020 as you mean to go on by treating your family to the first Brunch of the year! Decadent and delicious buffet options and live stations with your choice of beverage package plus our Resident Band welcoming the New Year!

Price: QR 345 per person (including selected beverages); QR 190 per person (including soft beverages)

Date: 3 January 2020

Timings: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Details:

Location: Salwa Road, Intersection of C – Ring Road, Rawdat Al Khail, Doha – Qatar

Tel (enquiries and reservations): +974 4428 1555

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-doha?facilitatorId=CSOSEO&csref=org_gmb_sk_en_sn_ho_DOHZH

Lagoon’s New Years Eve White Party

This New Year’s Eve, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha will host the most glamorous White New Year party. Pamper your friends and family with an array of fresh oysters, king crab, lobsters and a lavish buffet with decadent desserts. With a live band, Lagoon is the ideal place to dance the night away and countdown to the New Year.

Price: QR 699 per person (including special beverages); QR 199 for children ages 6 – 12.

Date: 31 December – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 2 am

STK New Year’s Eve Celebration

Let STK transform your festive celebration with an unforgettable evening of vibe dining with signature dishes and beverages.

Price: 5-course menu – QR 465 per person (including soft beverages); QR 695 per person (including selected special beverages); QR 750 per person (inclusive of special beverages package)

Date: 31 December – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 2 am

E-mail (for enquiries and reservations): [email protected]

B-Lounge New Year’s Eve

Join us at B-lounge, the worldwide reference in the fields of gastronomy and music, offering a unique dining and lifestyle experience overlooking the marina. Legendary DJ Ravin, will be on deck duty to keep the party bouncing until the early hours.

Price: 5-course menu – QR 450 per person (including soft beverages); QR 750 per person (including selected special beverages); QR 850 per person (inclusive of special beverages package)

Date: 31 December – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 2 am

E-mail (enquiries and reservations): [email protected]

Sel and Miel New Year’s Eve

Celebrate the festive season with your loved ones at Sel and Miel. Enjoy a wide selection of French delicacies prepared to perfection by their culinary experts.

Price: 5-course menu – QR 395 per person (including soft beverages); QR 595 per person (including special beverages package); QR 197 for children ages 6 – 12

Date: 31 December – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 1 am

E-mail (enquiries and reservations): [email protected]

Details:

Location: West Bay Lagoon, Doha – Qatar

Tel (enquiries and reservations): +974 4484 8522

Website: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/qatar/doha

Sealine Beach Resort (New Year’s Eve Gala)

2020 is just round the corner, so gather your family and friends, do the countdown at the Sealine Beach Resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala at Al Odaid Restaurant and enter the new year with a bang!

Details:

Price: QR 250 per person (including entrance fee, beach and pool pass, and access to all hotel facilities)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 9:30 pm – 1 am

Location: Al Odaid Restaurant, Sealine Beach Resort, Sealine Beach Road, Mesaieed – Qatar

Tel: +974 4021 4000

Tel (for enquiries and reservations): +974 4476 5200

Whatsapp (for reservations): +974 3393 8151

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.sealinebeachqatar.com

W Doha Great Room: New Year’s Eve at the W Gala Dinner

Celebrate an unforgettable affair by ringing in the New Years at W Doha Great Room with our 11-piece band. Experience an Under the Sea New Year’s Eve 5 course Gala dinner including unlimited selected beverages.

*Dress code: black tie.*

Price: QR 850 per person (including unlimited selected beverages)

Date: 31 December – 1 January 2020

Timings: 8 pm to 2 am

Market by Jean Georges / La Spiga / The Spice Market

Get ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve to the fullest at the different restaurants in W Doha and welcome the new year in style/

Price: QR 550 per person (including a 5 course menu and unlimited soft beverage; QR 700 per person (including a 5 course menu and unlimited special beverages

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 2 am

Wahm

W Doha is taking the New Year’s Eve celebration to the next level at Wahm with live special entertainment. Go beyond the buzz!

Price: Free entrance with minimum spend tables.

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 2 am

Details:

Location: West Bay, PO Box 19573, Zone 61, Street 831, Building 262, Doha – Qatar

Tel (for enquiries and reservations): +974 4453 5135

Whatsapp (for reservations): +974 3025 5017

Website: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dohwh-w-doha/



The Glam Night

It is Bubbalicious all over the place! Celebrate in style on New Year’s Eve and enjoy a night to remember under the sky in a lively atmosphere!

Price: Starts from QR 420 with soft beverages

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7:30 pm to 1 am

Winter Lodge NYE Countdown

Kick off the New Year under the starts at the one-of-a-kind winter experience in town, the ultimate Westin Winter Lodge at Mix.

Price: QR 100 entrance fee including one complimentary beverage

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7 pm to 2 am

Details:

Location: Salwa Road, Fereej Bin Mahmoud, Zone 23, Doha – Qatar

Tel (enquiries and reservations): +974 3359 8514

Website: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dohwi-the-westin-doha-hotel-and-spa/



A warm welcome awaits you at Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel this festive season

Crossroads

Say hello to 2020 with an around-the-world street food dining experience at Crossroads Kitchen. Explore a rich variety of street food delicacies including a choice of food cooked on hot grills and in Tandoor ovens. We’ve also got crustacean specialties, Thai curries, traditional Spanish tapas, Peruvian ceviche as well as some popular vegetarian dishes. For a little sweet temptation, don’t forget to pay a visit to our eye-popping dessert counter.

Price: QR 325 per person; QR 345 per person (including soft beverages); QR 545 per person (including selected beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7:30 pm to 12:30 am

Cucina

Count down to 2020 with your loved ones as you indulge in an amazing festive feast of Italian cooking. Cucina’s Chef Claudio Trovato has prepared a special four-course set menu that includes a Lobster, Prawn and Fennel Citrus Salad with Marinated Beans and a Tender Rack of Lamb with Pistacios and Sweet and Sour Vegetables. A plate of small Italian desserts is certainly the right way to start the New Year.

Price: Adults: QR 200 per person (including soft beverages) – (Every 5 paying adults receive a complimentary selected beverage bottle); Children (6 – 12 years): QR 100 per child (including soft beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019

Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm

New York Steakhouse

Celebrate the end of 2019 with a bespoke, made-to-order menu prepared by our chef and his team at Doha’s award-winning New York Steakhouse. The menu is packed with must-try dishes, including appetizers such as Grilled Octopus and Baked Sea Scallops. For your main course, enjoy succulent steaks cooked to tender perfection from prime cuts of meat. Add fries, salads or pair them with seafood delicacies for some truly mouth-watering ‘surf and turf’ combinations. Then sway the night away as the countdown to New Year continues.

Price: QR 695 per person (including selected beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7:30 pm to 12:30 am

Ipanema

New Year’s Eve: Bring in the New Year Brazilian style.

Price: QR 295 per person (including soft beverages); QR 495 per person (including selected beverages)

Date: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Timings: 7:30 pm to 12:30 am

New Year 2020

Price: QR 295 per person (including soft beverages); QR 495 per person (including selected beverages)

Date: 1 January 2020

Timings: 12:30 pm to 5 pm

Details:

Location: Omar Al Mukhtar Street, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 4419 5000 / 4419 6155

Website: http://www.marriottmarquisdohadining.com

Staycation Packages

For an unforgettable night of glamour and glitz, JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha promises a breathtaking start to 2020. Stay and celebrate the New Year with your loved ones at the epic dinner and countdown party happening in the Ballroom. Prepare to be thrown back to 1920s and immerse yourself to a vintage style, vibrant and glamour party of the roaring twenties.

The night will kick-off with a cocktail reception, serenaded by our violinist, followed by the New Year’s Eve dinner at the Grand Ballroom with music by our saxophonist, live performance by LEON band and leading up to a heart-stopping show by international music sensation, Dj David Vendetta. So get your glad rags on, put you’re dancing shoes and prepare to count down to the last seconds of 2019.

The New Year’s Eve Package includes:

One night stay in deluxe room for two

Breakfast at Sridan

Glamour and Glitz Party with five-course menu, a range of premium beverage, cocktails and sparkling drinks

Late check-out until 4 pm

*Terms and conditions: subject to availability.*



Price: QR 1999 per night

Validity: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

For reservations: +974 4419 5000 or [email protected] or CLICK HERE

NYE at Spice Market

Step in to the New Year with a playful twist. Dine in the Spice Market and spend the night with us.

Dinner and room package

Dinner in Spice Market 5-course set menu)

One night stay on 31 December 2019

Breakfast at Market by Jean-Georges

Early check in at 12 pm / late check out at 5 pm

Price: Start from QR 950 (spectacular room; single occupancy); QR 1,400 (spectacular room; double occupancy)

For reservations: +974 4453 534

NYE Gala Dinner

Steal the scene this New Year’s Eve. Own the moment and celebrate non stop with their special package.

Dinner and room package

Entrance to the Gala Dinner at the Great Room

One night stay on 31 December 2019

Breakfast at Market by Jean-Georges

Early check in at 12 pm / late check out at 5 pm

Price: Start from QR 1,150 (spectacular room; single occupancy); QR 1,800 (spectacular room; double occupancy)

For reservations: +974 4453 5343

Full celebration to ring in the new year

Keep the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel on your bucket list this abundant season and tick the fun and excitement to the countdown of the brand new year.

The New Year’s Eve Package includes:

Deluxe room

Complimentary Brazilian dinner party at Ipanema

20% OFF in any pampering treatments at Saray Spa

and a lot more.

*Terms and conditions: subject to availability.*

Price: From QR 550 per night

Validity: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

Tel (for reservations): +974 4419 5000

For reservations: +974 4419 5000 or [email protected] or CLICK HERE

Make 2019 New Year’s Eve Presidential

Check-in the good vibes from the year 2019 and ring to welcome the year 2020 with a cheer. to make sure you have a sparkling year ahead!

The New Year’s Eve Package includes:Exclusive 1 night stay at Presidential Suite overlooking Doha’s skyline

Special in-room amenities

New Year’s Eve dinner (set menu)

Recovery breakfast

Complimentary Saray Spa treatment

and so much more.

*Terms and conditions: subject to availability.*

Price: From QAR 5000 per night

Validity: 31 December 2019 – 1 January 2020

For reservations: 4419 5000 or [email protected] or CLICK HERE

