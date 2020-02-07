While raping her she said: I got Coronavirus

A woman in China intimidated a man who was trying to rape her by pretending to cough and telling her that she was from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

In the details published by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the suspect, who was named by the 25-year-old police, Xiao, stormed the victim’s bedroom last Friday night, in Jingshan City, near Wuhan.

While trying to assault the victim, the woman shouted, “I just got back from Wuhan and got infected, so I’m at home on my own and I’m being quarantined.”

The victim, whose police said her name was “Yi” in good health, pretended to cough while trying to keep Xiao away from her.

But after hearing Yi’s allegations, Xiao feared and ran away, but not before he stole an amount of 3080 yuan ($ 439.82) in cash.

In the end, Xiao himself, accompanied by his father, surrendered in the early hours of the last two females, admitting guilt and is now in custody.