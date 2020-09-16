Who can enter Al Farkiah beach on Sundays and Wednesdays?

Mowasalat (Karwa): three bus routes will be withdrawn on Fridays
Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced that three of its bus routes will be withdrawn on Fridays with effect from Friday until further notice.
"For our passengers' health and safety, routes 101 (Al Ruwais), 102 and 102X (Al Khor) will be withdrawn on Fridays effective from 18th September until further notice," Mowasalat tweeted on Thursday.
These routes will still be available during the rest of the week, it added. Public transit services, including buses and Doha Metro, have resumed at 30% of their capacity from September 1 while putting in place a number of Covid-19
LuLu Hypermarket opened a new branch
Leading retail chain LuLu Hypermarket has announced that it has “further strengthened its presence in Qatar” with the launch of a new full-fledged hypermarket in Bin Mahmoud.
The opening of new outlet brings the total number of LuLu stores in Qatar to 13.
Spread on a huge built-up area of over 85,000sq ft with car parking facility, the new store is expected to become the “ultimate one-stop shop” for daily essentials and unique product offerings for a multi-ethnic client profile living in and around Fereej Bin Mahmoud, Fereej Abdul Aziz, Msheireb, Muntazah, Al Sadd and Al Nasr,