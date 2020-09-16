Who can enter Al Farkiah beach on Sundays and Wednesdays?

Ministry of Municipality and Environment have announced that the Al Farkiah family beach will be open only for women and children, under the age of 10, two days of the week.

Starting September 20, Sundays and Wednesdays, the beach will be open for only women and children from 7am to 10 pm, while on other days families can visit the beach from 7am to midnight.

The Al Farkiah beach is located in Al Khor and offers lots of facilities for visitors including a play area and is open only for families.