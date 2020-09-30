Who is the new Amir of Kuwait?

HH Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has been named the Amir of Kuwait after the passing of the late Amir HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

This was announced by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khalid Nasser Al Saleh on behalf of the Cabinet, following the extraordinary meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, and Article (4) of Law No 4 of 1964, the Cabinet calls upon the Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, as the Amir of the State of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs said in a statement.

In a statement reported by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Cabinet expressed its sorrow. “With his passing, Kuwait, the Arab and Islamic regions and humanity as a whole, have lost a distinguished icon,” the statement said.