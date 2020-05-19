When will the Academic year 2020-21 start?

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al Hammadi has issued a ministerial decision to make some amendments in the annual calendar for the academic year.

The classes of the students for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from September 1, 2020.

The duty of employees in schools for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from August 19, 2020.

The second round examination for all classes from grade 1 to 12 (day scholars and adults) for the academic year 2019-20 is schedule from August 23, 2020 to August 31, 2020, the Ministry tweeted.

This ministerial decision cancelled all previous decisions in this regards. All authorities concerned should implement this decision which came into effect from the date of issuance.