When will the academic year-end?

Adviser to the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Mohamad Ahmad Al Bashri, has said that the academic year of government schools will end on its scheduled time on June 21, 2020.

“The distance learning of students from grade 1 to 11 will conclude on May 7, 2020. The communication between students of grade 12 and teachers through online platforms will continue until the end the final examinations of senior secondary school,” said Mohamad Ahmad Al Bashri, while talking to Qatar TV.

Regarding the academic year of private schools, he said that the Ministry sent a circular to private schools officially that private school can reduce or end the academic year on a condition that the it should not affect the approved study hours.