Will this drug destroy Coronavirus?!

The American newspaper Boston Globe revealed that the Japanese drug favipiravir obtained the green light from the Food and Drug Administration for use as a potential drug against the Covid-19 epidemic, indicating that the state of Massachusetts will become the first US state to test the drug in humans.

The American newspaper, according to the Al-Hurra website, quoted a medical source as saying on Wednesday that three major hospitals in Boston will test the antiviral drug on a random group of people.

Dr. Keith Flaherty, who leads clinical trials of the drug at the Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “We have to prioritize, and this (medicine) certainly has risen to the top of the list.”

Japan has been promoting its drug, “Avigan”, since late March, as a possible treatment for the epidemic. It is produced by Fujifilm Holdings Corp, a Japanese company.

Japan plans to provide the drug to about two countries as part of an international partnership to pilot the drug, according to the Japan Times.

A Chinese official with the Ministry of Science and Technology had said, according to the Guardian, that the drug “is clearly effective and has a high degree of safety” after achieving positive results in a trial involving 320 patients from Wuhan.