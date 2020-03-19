earthquake
Will an earthquake hit Qatar?

“No truth to the rumors circulating regarding an earthquake in Qatar,” said Qatar Meteorological Department (QMD) on Twitter.

People must follow the news and information from official sources and its social media accounts.

News about earthquake in the country swiftly surfaced online.

Anyone caught spreading false news will face a serious offence and will be subject to public prosecution.

