What will happen to the Commercial registration and licenses with expiry date?
Commercial registration and licenses with expiry date from March to June 2020 will be renewed automatically for six months said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a tweet.
The decision was taken by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry following state’s preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19
The renewal charges will be settled later, the Ministry added.