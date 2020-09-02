Will India-Qatar flights be stopped?

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said that air bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in the next phase.

“India-Qatar air bubble transport arrangement has been extended till 31.10.2020 or till resumption of schedule services, whichever is earlier,” Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a tweet.