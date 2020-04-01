140 billion riyals international reserves of the Central Bank of Qatar
Will people working from home get full salary?

Ministry of Administrative Development Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) said yesterday that, as per the policies of the Ministry, workers in quarantine and isolation will be paid full salary without any deduction and it is mandatory for employers and companies to follow the policies.

