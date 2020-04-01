Will people working from home get full salary?

Read next article ...

Qatar arrests people because of a video The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 10 people for violating the decision to ban gatherings in public places. Through her official account on Twitter: The competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior arrested 10 people who violated the decision to prevent gatherings in public places, which are topics the suspects were arrested after circulating a video on social networking sites, showing the presence of a group of people in the dunes region in southern Qatar, where it communicated The competent authorities with the violators and those who photographed them, and they were