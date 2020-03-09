Will school in Qatar close?

Schools are continuously being monitored by health ministry officials and as there are no coronavirus cases in the community, there is no need to close them, said the Ministry of Public Health in a press conference today.

Dr Hamad Eid Al Rumaihi, Director, Department of Health Protection and Prevention of Transitional Diseases, reassured parents that “there are no coronavirus cases in schools and we can confirm that there are no children in the positive cases we have recorded.”

The infection among those under 22 years of age are very rare and if it does occur, they will be cured quickly.