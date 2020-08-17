Will schools open in Qatar?

Final decision only after evaluating the full spectrum of the benefits and the risks.

As the date for reopening of schools is nearing, a senior official with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said that the situation will be assessed by MoPH and Ministry of Education and Higher Education before the student return to the schools.

Director of the Public Health Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani while speaking to Qatar Radio said that the most important step remaining for the reopening of schools is the assessment of risks by the health sector for all including parents of students.

He said that currently in coordination with the Ministry of Education the most important risk assessment is being done, including, for example, the possibility of postponing studies or maintaining distance education, or returning some classes to study, especially in which students have sufficient awareness and a high level of commitment to preventive measures after assessing conditions in the first weeks.

“There is no doubt that the important point is not to increase the number of positive cases of coronavirus. We are currently assessing the situation and schools that are adhering to the measures will also be evaluated with repeated checks from time to time for students and teachers so that there is a commitment to physical distance between students,” said Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani.

The evaluation will be conducted continuously until the last moment, and there will be a clear decision on September 1.