With 6 cameras.. a new Chinese phone competes with Huawei devices

The Chinese company Vivo is approaching the date of announcing its S6 Pro 5G phone, which provided it with cameras that give it imaging capabilities that challenge those in the latest and best phones of its competitor Huawei.

The new phone will get superior imaging capabilities thanks to 4 rear cameras, one of these 64-megapixel cameras, and a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 optical sensor, the second 8-megapixel camera, and the remaining two 2-megapixel cameras, equipped with special techniques to measure the depth of image and photography in conditions Low light.

And the front end of this phone is supposed to contain two cameras with accuracy of 32 and 8 megapixel camera, equipped with face recognition technology, one of which has a wide aperture that gives pictures excellent lighting when photographing at night.

This phone will also get a Snapdragon 765G eight-core processor with a frequency of 2.4 GHz, an Adreno 620 graphics processor, and an X52 5G modem, all of which will enable it to work seamlessly with 5G cellular networks.

As for its battery, it will have a capacity of 4200 mAh, the 6.5-inch OLED screen and the frequency of 60 hertz, the RAM 8 GB, the internal storage UFS 2.1 with a capacity of 128 and 256 GB.

Vivo is supposed to unveil this phone next July, and put it on the market at prices ranging between 425 and 465 dollars.