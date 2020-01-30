Woman prevented from traveling for a strange reason

An American passenger was exposed to a situation that she described as “insulting” while traveling after the American airline “United Airlines” prevented her from boarding the plane because of her open clothes at the chest area, which led to the appearance of part of the bra she was wearing.

The passenger, Andrea Worldwide, was taking a flight on United Airlines planes in first class, from Denver, Colorado, to Newark, New York State in the United States of America, when it was stopped by the company employee before entering the plane, on December 13 The current second.

Finally, the staff allowed Worldwide to enter the plane, apologized, and offered her a $ 200 travel voucher as compensation.

For its part, Worldwide believes that its insult cannot be compensated in this way and that it should talk about the incident, to warn women against using the airline that deals in this way with women because of their costumes.

For its part, the airline tried to communicate with Andrea Worldwide, according to the official spokesperson of the company, who said: “The goal of the company is for all customers to feel comfortable and welcome, and we are trying to communicate with our customers in order to reach a better service.” The spokesperson also continued that the company currently has a clear policy regarding the uniforms of employees or the travelers of their friends and relatives, but there are few restrictions on ordinary travelers.