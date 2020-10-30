Woqod can now deliver essential and fresh products

Qatar Fuel (Woqod) on Thursday said it has joined hands with Talabat to deliver essential and fresh products from Woqod’s Sidra stores to customers’ homes at the click of a button.



The partnership follows an increased demand for online shopping and seeks to offer customers a contactless shopping experience.

Sidra’s expansion into online delivery comes as convenience stores look for new, safe ways to serve customers following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sidra’s contactless home delivery service is now rolled out at 30 selected locations. As we continue to make things as accessible as possible for our customers, we want to ensure they have access to the essentials they need safely and conveniently,” Saad Rashid Al Muhannadi, Managing Director & CEO at Woqod, said.