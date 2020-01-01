Woqod open station number 96

Qatar Fuel (Woqod) announced Wednesday the opening of Al Sailiya – 2 Petrol Station and the expansion of Al Markhiya Petrol Station, as well as the opening two mobile petrol stations at The Pearl and South Al Aamriya, raising its petrol stations network to 96.

The Al Sailiya – 2 Petrol Station is spread over a 10,000sq m area and has three lanes with nine dispensers for light vehicles.

The Al Markhiya Petrol Station expansion is spread over a 5,300sq m area and has three lanes with three dispensers for light vehicles, in addition to the existing four dispensers with four lanes.

Al Sailiya – 2 Petrol Station offers round-the-clock services to residents and includes a Sidra Convenience Store, manual car wash, oil change, and tire repair, and sale of Shafaf LPG cylinders, in addition to the sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles.

Al Markhiya Petrol Station offers round-the-clock services to residents and includes Sidra convenience store, and sale of Shafaf and gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles.