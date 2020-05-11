Woqod opened it’s 105 petrol station

As part of it’s ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in the country, Qatar Fuel (Woqod) opened Umm Slal petrol station, on Al Majd Road, raising its network of petrol stations to 105.

New Umm Slal petrol station is spread over an area of 28,000 square meters and has four lanes with eight dispensers for light vehicles, and two lanes with four dispensers for Heavy Vehicles, which will serve Umm Slal area, Al Majd Road and its neighbourhood.

Umm Al Slal petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change and tyre repair, for Light Vehicles and sale of LPG cylinders “SHAFAF”, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles and heavy vehicles.