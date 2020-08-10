Woqod opened its 105 petrol stations

Qatar Fuel (Woqod)opened the Al Mazrouah Woqod petrol station and Fahes centre, taking its network of petrol stations to 105.

This comes as part of its ongoing expansion plans that aim to serve every area in Qatar, Woqod has said in a press statement.

The new Al Mazrouah Woqod petrol station and Fahes centre is spread over an area of 40,000sq m. The petrol station has two lanes with four dispensers for heavy vehicles, and will serve the Al Mazrouah area and its neighbourhood. The Fahes centre has two lanes for light vehicle inspection and 12 lanes for trucks.

The Al Mazrouah Woqod petrol station offers round-the-clock services to customers, including truck manual wash, oil change and tyre repair for trucks, in addition to the sale of diesel products for trucks.