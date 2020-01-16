Woqod opened station 100 in Qatar

WOQOD opened a petrol station at the New Industrial Area as part of its ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar. This takes its network of petrol stations to 100.

New Industrial Area petrol station is spread over an area of 14,400 square meters and has three lanes with six dispensers for light vehicles, and two lanes with four dispensers for heavy vehicles, which will serve New Industrial Area and its neighborhood.

New Industrial Area petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change, and tire repair, for heavy vehicles, in addition to the sale of gasoline and diesel products for light and heavy vehicles.