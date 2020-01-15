Woqod opened station number 99

Qatar Fuel (Woqod) has opened a new fuel station in Umm Al Seneem (Ain Khalid 2), raising its network of various petrol stations to 99.

Umm Al Seneem fuel Station is spread over an area of 20,000 square metres and has three lanes with nine dispensers for light vehicles, which will serve Umm Al Seneem/Ain Khalid area and their neighborhood.

The petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and include Sidra convenience store, Manual car wash, oil change, tyre repair, and sale of LPG cylinders (Shafaf), in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles.