Woqod opened station number 99

Doha Metro will extend service hours
Doha Metro service hours for Thursdays and Fridays will be extended from January 16.
From this weekend, January 16, they will operate trains from 6am to 11:59pm on Thursdays and from 2pm to 11:59pm on Fridays.
On other days – Saturday to Wednesday - they will operate from 6am to 11pm.
Doha Metro regularly extends their hours for various sporting events like the FIFA Club World Cup matches to help fans commute easily from the stadium after late matches.
Dust storm in Qatar soon?
In a new aerial photo by the Qatar Meteorology Department on it's Twitter Page, a dust block can be seen approaching the country’s atmosphere, and it is expected that some areas may be affected by this dust storm during the next two hours.
The Qatar Meteorology Department is cautioning all citizens and residents in Qatar to watch out for the dust storm and take the neccesary precautions, especially those who suffer from allergies and chest diseases. The Department is also urging everyone to take precautions while driving as there may be low visibility at times.