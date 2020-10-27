Woqod opens 3 sidra stores

Passengers using the metro services can now avail products and services of Sidra as Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) announced that it has opened its convenience store at three Qatar Rail stations.

The recently-opened stores are located at rail stations in Msheireb, the Corniche, and Al Qassar.

The stores will be open for 16 hours to cater to the needs of the stations’ visitors, stated WOQOD in a statement.