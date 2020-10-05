Woqod opens a new petrol station

As part of Woqod’s ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar, they have opened Al Wajba-3 petrol station, and this raised its network of petrol stations to 106.

Woqod’s Managing Director & CEO, Saad Rashid Al Muhannadi, said: “We are pleased to open a new petrol station in Al Wajba-3, Woqod aspires to expand its petrol station network in the country to meet the rising demand for petroleum products and achieve the goal of providing customers with access to best-in-class products and services at their convenience and comfort.”

New petrol station is spread over an area of 15,500 square meters and has 3 lanes with 9 dispensers for light vehicles, which will serve Al Wajba -3 area, and its neighbourhood.

The petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change and tire repair, for light vehicles and sale of Shafaf LPG cylinders, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles.