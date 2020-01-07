Woqod Qatar opened its 98 station

Qatar Fuel “Woqod” opened expanded Al Hilal Petrol Station yesterday, that has raised its network of various petrol stations to 98.

Al Hilal Petrol Station is spread after expansion over an area of 28700 square meters and has 4 lanes with 12 dispensers for light vehicles, additional to the existing 6 dispensers within 3 lanes, which will serve Al Hilal area and their neighborhood.

Al Hilal Petrol Stations offer round-the-clock services to residents, and include Sidra convenience store, Manual Car Wash, Oil Change and Tire Repair, and sale of LPG cylinders “Shafaf”, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles.