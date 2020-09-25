Working hours at some of the Fahes stations will be extended

The working hours at some of the Fahes vehicle inspection stations will be extended from next month in co-ordination with the Traffic Department (Ministry of Interior), it has been announced.



Qatar Fuel (Woqod) said in a notification on social media today that the working hours at the Mazrouah, Mesaimeer, Wadi Al Banat, Wakra, Wukair, Sheehaniya and Al Egda Fahes stations will be from 6am to 6pm, Sunday to Thursday, with effect from October 1.

“Kindly note that the entrance gates will be closed 15 minutes before closure time,” the notification said, adding that all Fahes stations will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays.